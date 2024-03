Gold was trading lower today at the Multi Commodity Exchange for April contracts. The precious metal was 43 rupees down to trade at 65,565 rupees per ten gram. While silver futures for May contracts were trading 178 rupees lower at 75,318 rupees per kilogram when reports last came in.

In the global markets, gold was trading lower at 2,179 dollars and 40 cents per ounce at COMEX. Silver was trading down at 25 dollars and 16 cents per ounce in the intra-day trade when reports last came in.