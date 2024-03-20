Shipping Corporation Of India Land And Assets Limited Lists, SCILAL on BSE And NSE

AMN

The listing ceremony of Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited was held at Mumbai’s BSE Tuesday . The shares have listed at an opening price of 46.80 rupees per share at the BSE and 46.70 rupees per share at the NSE.

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Limited is a “C Category” Central Public Sector Enterprise incorporated on 10th November, 2021. The aim was to unlock the potential value of Non-Core Assets of Shipping Corporation of India Limited pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement of Demerger between SCI and SCILAL.

The official release informs that Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited is a debt free company with a net worth of 3216 crore rupees and book value of real estate properties of approx 2388 crore rupees as on 31st December 2023. The company also runs a world-class maritime training institute serving Indian and International seafarers.