G. Kishan Reddy Inaugurates Light and Sound Show on the Waves of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad

Project aims to Enhance Tourist Attractions and Showcase the Area’s Rich Historical and Cultural Heritage through Advanced Audio-Visual Technology
AMN / HYDERABAD
Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and DoNER G. Kishan Reddy today launched a unique laser-based light and sound show ‘The Kohinoor Story’, with a water screen and musical fountain on the waves of Hussain Sagar, today, March 12, 2024, at Sanjeevaiah Park. A multipurpose gallery built in Snajeeviah Park to enable people to watch shows, was also inaugurated.
This is going to be another jewel in the crown of tourist attractions that the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad currently possess. The Light and Sound Show depicts the story of the world’s most coveted diamond, the ‘Kohinoor’, which was mined and from the rich soils of Telangana. The genesis of Kohinoor and its journey across cultures and continents is an interesting story. For a variety of reasons, this story has not been effectively brought into the public domain. To bring the story of Kohinoor to light, Shri G. Kishan Reddy has initiated this project. The script was written by Shri SS Kanchi under the supervision of Shri S. Vijayendra Prasad, MP Rajyasaba.
A majority of light and sound shows across India have always been located at sites that have historical significance, but a laser-based light and sound show on the waves of a lake is a new experiment. A series of fountains transform into a screen on the lake of Hussain Sagar, showcasing a colourful video image rendering the story of Kohinoor and through Kohinoor, the story of Telangana and the cultural and civilizational heritage of the nation.
Through this creative narration, the project aims to have tourist attractions that showcase the history of the area, using audio-visual media through aqua screen projection mapping with a synchronized fountain show, with rich background score and cultural music. A seating arrangement for tourists has been planned along with proper signages in and around the area with pathways and public utilities.
Popular melodious singer Smt. Sunita has rendered the story and Shri Vandematram Srinivas composed the music.
A few important features of the project
- Project Name and Location: “Design, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of a Multimedia Laser Show with a Water Screen and Musical Fountain Integrated Lights and Projection Show” at Sanjeevaiah Park
- Robotic Nozzles and Lighting: Over 1000 robotic nozzles, complemented by an advanced underwater lighting system using the DMX protocol for dynamic colour changes with over 16 million options.
- Laser Technology: Equipped with three 40W RGB lasers to enhance the visual experience.
- Viewing Gallery and Rooftop Restaurant: A fixed seating gallery of 800-1000 guest capacity, along with a rooftop restaurant offering panoramic views of Sanjeeviah Park and the multimedia show.
- Media Server and Color Transitions: Integration with a powerful media server for swift and efficient color transitions.
- High-Definition Projection: Utilisation of three high-definition projectors, each with 34,000 lumens, for clear, vibrant projections on the Aqua Screen.
- Narrative Projections: Storytelling through projections detailing the history of the Kohinoor Diamond, the formation of Telangana, and the Indian independence movement.
- Surround Sound System: Installation of a 5.1 Dolby-style surround sound system for an immersive audio experience.
- Dynamic Lighting Effects: Beam moving headlights to create dramatic visual effects.
- Record-Breaking Water Fountain: Features India’s largest and tallest water fountain, with a height of 260 feet and dimensions of 540×130.
- Educational and Historical Emphasis: The show marries technological innovation with educational storytelling, highlighting significant historical and educational narratives.