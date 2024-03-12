G. Kishan Reddy Inaugurates Light and Sound Show on the Waves of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad



Project aims to Enhance Tourist Attractions and Showcase the Area’s Rich Historical and Cultural Heritage through Advanced Audio-Visual Technology





AMN / HYDERABAD

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and DoNER G. Kishan Reddy today launched a unique laser-based light and sound show ‘The Kohinoor Story’, with a water screen and musical fountain on the waves of Hussain Sagar, today, March 12, 2024, at Sanjeevaiah Park. A multipurpose gallery built in Snajeeviah Park to enable people to watch shows, was also inaugurated.

This is going to be another jewel in the crown of tourist attractions that the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad currently possess. The Light and Sound Show depicts the story of the world’s most coveted diamond, the ‘Kohinoor’, which was mined and from the rich soils of Telangana. The genesis of Kohinoor and its journey across cultures and continents is an interesting story. For a variety of reasons, this story has not been effectively brought into the public domain. To bring the story of Kohinoor to light, Shri G. Kishan Reddy has initiated this project. The script was written by Shri SS Kanchi under the supervision of Shri S. Vijayendra Prasad, MP Rajyasaba.

A majority of light and sound shows across India have always been located at sites that have historical significance, but a laser-based light and sound show on the waves of a lake is a new experiment. A series of fountains transform into a screen on the lake of Hussain Sagar, showcasing a colourful video image rendering the story of Kohinoor and through Kohinoor, the story of Telangana and the cultural and civilizational heritage of the nation.

Through this creative narration, the project aims to have tourist attractions that showcase the history of the area, using audio-visual media through aqua screen projection mapping with a synchronized fountain show, with rich background score and cultural music. A seating arrangement for tourists has been planned along with proper signages in and around the area with pathways and public utilities.

Popular melodious singer Smt. Sunita has rendered the story and Shri Vandematram Srinivas composed the music.

A few important features of the project