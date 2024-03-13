Stock Market today: Sensex plunges 900pts, Nifty below 22k

AMN

Benchmark indices ended on a weak note on Wednesday with Nifty below 22,000 due to widespread selling pressure amid a sharp fall in smallcap and midcap indices. BSE Sensex crashed over 900 points to sink below the 73,000 level.The 30-share Sensex plunged 906 points or 1.23 per cent to close at 72,762. NSE Nifty tumbled 338 points or 1.51 per cent to finish at 21,998.In the forex market, the Indian rupee today ended at 82 rupees and 86 paise against the US dollar.Gold prices, at Multi Commodity Exchange for April contracts, were trading at 65,629 rupees per 10 gram. Silver prices were trading at 74,182 rupees per kilogram for May contracts when reports last came in.