France: President Macron unveils new government

France President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a new government yesterday, following the collapse of the previous Cabinet. Key positions remain unchanged, with Jean-Noël Barrot continuing as foreign minister, Bruno Retailleau as interior minister, and Sébastien Lecornu as defence minister.

Former Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has returned as education minister, while former Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin now leads the Ministry of Justice. Eric Lombard, head of the state investment fund Caisse des Dépôts, has been appointed finance minister, with Amélie de Montchalin taking on the role of budget minister.

Prime Minister François Bayrou assembled the cabinet yesterday, seeking to pass the 2025 budget and address the mounting national debt after months of political gridlock.

The announcement coincided with a national day of mourning for the victims of the recent cyclone in Mayotte, France’s poorest overseas territory.