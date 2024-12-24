The Indian Awaaz

Nepal issues travel advisory for citizens visiting Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos

Dec 24, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Nepal Government has issued a three-point travel advisory for its citizens planning to travel to Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos. Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Nepali citizens to adopt precautions while travelling to the countries for foreign employment purposes. The advisory noted that people should obtain adequate information about foreign firms, companies and employers through the Nepali missions abroad.

Lately, it has been reported that racketeers involved in human trafficking and other criminal activities have been forcing Nepali nationals into illegal activities in these countries on the temptation of attractive salaries. The Ministry said that there have been reports of problems such as employers confiscating their passports, engaging employees for 12 to 13 hours a day, torture and non-payment of salaries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all concerned not to be involved in such illegal activities, as it is punishable under the law.

