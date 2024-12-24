In Christmas Message, UK PM Keir Starmer hopes for Peace in Middle East

AMN

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hoped for peace in the Middle East and a better, brighter future for every person in his Christmas message. In his first festive message since being elected the British Prime Minister, Mr Starmer said he is hoping for peace, particularly in the Middle East, the birthplace of the Christmas story, amid spiralling conflict across the region.

In a video message released by Downing Street, Mr Starmer extended his special gratitude to the armed forces and frontline workers who will be spending Christmas serving others.