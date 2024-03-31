Former Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Mane & Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Leader Jagdish Mali Join Congress

AMN

In a setback for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, former Shiv Sena MLA from Solapur South assembly segment, Dilip Mane and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader from Latur, Jagdish Mali today joined the Congress in the presence of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and senior leader former Union minister Sushilkumar in Mumbai.

Dilip Mane, a former Congress member, had left the Congress during the 2019 assembly elections and joined the Shiv Sena.

Speaking on the occasion, State Congress president Nana Patole expressed confidence of winning all 5 seats in first phase of LS polls. He further said Rahul Gandhi’s yatra across the length and breadth of the nation has been successful.