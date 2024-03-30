Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 to be released at 1.30 pm Mar 31

file

AMN / PATNA

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Board 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, March 31, 2024. BSEB Matric results will be announced at 1.30 pm tomorrow. Candidates will be able to check the BSEB 10th results on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in after its announcement.

The Bihar Board 10th result 2024 can also be checked on another official website- results.biharboardonline.com. Apart from these, BSEB Matric result link will also be available on HT Portal Education page.

To check the results, candidates will need roll number and roll code on the official website

The Bihar Board Class 10 results will be announced by BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore. Along with the declaration of results, the pass percentage, toppers names and other details will also be shared by him at the press conference.

Bihar Board conducted Class 10 board examination from February 15 to February 23, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and other details.