Telangana: BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari, Daughter Kavya, Joins Congress Party

AMN

In Telangana, BRS Chief and former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s trusted lieutenant and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, along with his daughter Kavya, joined the Congress party today. He joined in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC incharge Deepadas Munsi and DCC president C. Rohin Reddy. Srihari, a seasoned politician worked as a Minister in the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) Government in the combined State and also as a Deputy Chief Minister in the previous BRS Government. The exodus from the BRS party has been continuing since sometime with two MPs and an MLA already joining the party. Three more BRS sitting MPs quit the party and joined BJP.