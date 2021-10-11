Former National Conference leaders Devender Singh Rana, Surjeet Singh Slathia join BJP

AMN

Former National Conference leaders Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Slathia today joined the BJP. They were inducted into the party in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Dr Jitendra Singh and other party leaders at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rana said, time has come that Jammu too should have a political narrative and it will be their endeavour under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create an inclusive narrative for Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir. Both Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia had resigned from the National Conference yesterday.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand BJP leader and State Minister Yashpal Arya along with his son MLA Sanjeev Arya have joined Congress. He joined the party in presence of Congress leaders Harish Rawat and KC Venugopal in Delhi.