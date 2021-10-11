Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
Former National Conference leaders Devender Singh Rana, Surjeet Singh Slathia join BJP

AMN

Former National Conference leaders Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Slathia today joined the BJP. They were inducted into the party in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Dr Jitendra Singh and other party leaders at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rana said, time has come that Jammu too should have a political narrative and it will be their endeavour under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create an inclusive narrative for Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir. Both Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia had resigned from the National Conference yesterday.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand BJP leader and State Minister Yashpal Arya along with his son MLA Sanjeev Arya have joined Congress. He joined the party in presence of Congress leaders Harish Rawat and KC Venugopal in Delhi.

The Playoffs are completely different, our tournament starts now,” Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that 7-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL league ...

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

Hockey Belgium protest but Indian coach Graham Reid says Individual awards are a reflection of a lot of hard work

Harpal  Singh Bedi /New Delhi, Even as Olympic and World champion Belgium protested the process of the FI ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

