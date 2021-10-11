e-voting in Telangana, registration of electors to continue till Oct 18

AMN

Election Commission of India and the Telangana IT department have taken up a pilot project to hold electronic voting in the limits of Kahmmam Municipality limits on 20th of this month. For the first time in the country, e-voting is being tested in Khammam. For this, electors have been urged to enrol themselves on the e-vote mobile app, which can be downloaded easily from the google play store.

Kahmmam Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi has informed that registration of electors will continue till 18th of this month and a mock polling will be held through a dummy ballot on 20th. He said electors can cast their vote through smart phones, without going to polling stations and can be useful especially to Divyangs, senior citizens, officials on polling duty and others.

He further said those who register during the dry run will be allowed to vote during the mock polling. After downloading a mobile app, one needs to register themselves with the help of Voter ID card, Adhar and other details and they cast their vote with the help of OTP during the polling.