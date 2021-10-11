Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2021 04:51:23      انڈین آواز

e-voting in Telangana, registration of electors to continue till Oct 18

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Election Commission of India and the Telangana IT department have taken up a pilot project to hold electronic voting in the limits of Kahmmam Municipality limits on 20th of this month. For the first time in the country, e-voting is being tested in Khammam. For this, electors have been urged to enrol themselves on the e-vote mobile app, which can be downloaded easily from the google play store.

Kahmmam Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi has informed that registration of electors will continue till 18th of this month and a mock polling will be held through a dummy ballot on 20th. He said electors can cast their vote through smart phones, without going to polling stations and can be useful especially to Divyangs, senior citizens, officials on polling duty and others.

He further said those who register during the dry run will be allowed to vote during the mock polling. After downloading a mobile app, one needs to register themselves with the help of Voter ID card, Adhar and other details and they cast their vote with the help of OTP during the polling.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

The Playoffs are completely different, our tournament starts now,” Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that 7-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL league ...

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

Hockey Belgium protest but Indian coach Graham Reid says Individual awards are a reflection of a lot of hard work

Harpal  Singh Bedi /New Delhi, Even as Olympic and World champion Belgium protested the process of the FI ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz