Mixed response to Maharashtra bandh over Lakhimpur Kheri violence in UP

AMN / MUMBAI

The Bandh organized by Maha Vikas Aghadi participants in protest against Lakhimpur Khiri violence in Uttar Pradesh got a mixed response in Maharashtra.

Many establishments, shops and markets resumed in the evening. The shopkeepers in Mumbai had already agreed to keep shops closed till 4 PM. The Bandh got mixed responses in Pune, Jalna, Nandurbar, Aurangabad and many cities. The traffic was disrupted at some places.

Roads were blocked in Worli under the leadership of mayor Kishori Pednekar while Sada Sarvankar led Rasta Roko at Shivsena Bhavan. Rasta Roko was organized in Amravati city, Amrapur in Buldana districts also. Congress and NCP organized demonstrations and rallies at Navi Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nanded, Latur etc. Congress participated in silent vow agitation in front of Raj Bhavan under the leadership of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole. In the APMC market at Navi Mumbai, all the transactions were closed completely till 4 PM.

Traffic was disrupted to some extent as 8 BEST buses were vandalized in Mumbai. Suburban local service, BEST and Metro services were running smoothly, though Auto Rickshaw and taxi service was slightly affected. MSRTC buses were plying as usual. The auctions in Nasik Agricultural Produce Committee market yards went smoothly.