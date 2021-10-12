Northeast Frontier Railway completes electrification work of 649 route kilometer

AMN

Northeast Frontier Railway has successfully completed the Electrification work of 649 Route Kilometer (The distance between two points on the Railway irrespective of the number of lines connecting them, whether single line, double line, etc) of High-Density Network from Katihar to Guwahati.

Railway Ministry has said that this will now connect all major cities of the country with Guwahati on seamless Electric Traction. Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network by 2023-24. This would lead to better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, reduced fuel expenditure, and saving of foreign exchange.