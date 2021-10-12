Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
Northeast Frontier Railway completes electrification work of 649 route kilometer

Northeast Frontier Railway has successfully completed the Electrification work of 649 Route Kilometer (The distance between two points on the Railway irrespective of the number of lines connecting them, whether single line, double line, etc) of High-Density Network from Katihar to Guwahati.

Railway Ministry has said that this will now connect all major cities of the country with Guwahati on seamless Electric Traction. Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network by 2023-24. This would lead to better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, reduced fuel expenditure, and saving of foreign exchange.

SPORTS

Indians deserving winners, but global hockey community will be involved in future Stars Awards; FIH CEO Thierry Weil

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that the Hockey Stars Awards have created an unwarranted controversy Internatio ...

The Playoffs are completely different, our tournament starts now,” Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that 7-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL league ...

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

