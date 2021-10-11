Political parties against holding local body polls in Puducherry

AMN

All the political parties including BJP and Congress unitedly demanded that the local body elections be postponed in Puducherry, till the anomalies in the reservations are rectified.

While addressing the media the Puducherry BJP President Saminathan said that the State election commission announced the dates without consulting any political parties. So far the anomalies in the reservation for BC and ST are not rectified as ordered by the Madras High Court.

Puducherry Home Minister and BJP National executive committee member Namasivayam said that Experienced person should be appointed as the State Election Commissioner and the election should be post ponded at least by 3 months.

Meanwhile, the dawn to dusk bandh announced by the Congress, DMK and other political parties today received a mixed response.