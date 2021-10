AMN

Kerala continues to witness dip in covid figures as it confirms 10,691 new COVID positive cases today. A total of 81,914 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 13.05 per cent at present. In all, 85 deaths were also confirmed due to COVID today, taking the total death toll to 26,258 . Bringing respite, 12,655 recoveries were also reported today. At present, 1,11,083 is the active caseload in the state.