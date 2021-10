AMN

Three crore 74 lakh 20 thousand 314 people have received the first dose of Covid vaccine in Tamil Nadu. One crore 29 lakh 38 thousand 551 people have received a second dose of Covid vaccine. Today the fifth mega vaccination camp was held in 32 thousand 17 centres throughout the State. In Chennai alone 1600 camps were held. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin inspected various camps to encourage people to get vaccinated.