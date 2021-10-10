Gujarat celebrates Navratri festival amid Covid19 pandemic

AMN

Gujarat is celebrating Navratri festival amid Covid19 pandemic. The state government has granted permission for organizing Navratri Garba in streets and residential societies only with strict Covid19 protocols. AIR Ahmedabad correspondent reports that despite the series of restricts amid Covid19 pandemic, the spirit of youngsters for performing Garbas are very high. Cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot are popular destinations for the large organization of commercial Garbas.

However, the state government has not permitted commercial organization of Garbas this year. Now, the Garba venue has been shifted to the residential societies with the maximum limit of 400 participants. Moreover, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate is the new garba pass for this year’s Navratri festival. After the first three nights, the youngsters are participating in the Garba celebrations in huge numbers during this weekend.