FM Sitharaman to Visit Mexico and USA for Economic Engagements

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a two-nation visit to Mexico and the USA today. During the first leg of her visit to Mexico from 17th to 20th of this month, Ms. Sitharaman will chair the Tech Leaders Roundtable in the city of Guadalajara, the ‘Silicon Valley’ of Mexico.

Ms. Sitharaman will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico, Rogelio Ramirez de la O. She will also hold discussions with members of the Mexican Parliament to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and foster economic development.

In Mexico City, Ms. Sitharaman will deliver a keynote address at the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit. Key industry captains from both countries will participate in the event. The Finance Minister will also participate in a community event by the Indian diaspora.

On the second leg of her visit, Ms. Sitharaman will visit the US from 20th to 26th of this month. She will participate in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings. She will also take part in the G20 Joint Meeting of FMCBGs, Environment Ministers, and Foreign Ministers and G7-Africa Ministerial Roundtable.