PM Gatishakti super Intelligent tool for infrastructure planning -Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal today launched the district version of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for 27 aspirational districts in New Delhi. On the occasion of the completion of three years of PM GatiShakti, Mr Goyal said that PM Gatishakti is a super Intelligent tool for infrastructure planning and that the District Master Plan will be expanded to cover more than 750 districts across the country in the next 18 months.

The Minister also launched the Guidelines for Preparing City Logistics Plans for Indian Cities to help cities tailor their logistics planning to meet their unique vision, objectives, and local characteristics.

In his address, Mr Goyal said that the National Master Plan is a faster, better, more efficient, more cost-effective and high-quality tool for India to foray into world-class infrastructure. He said that speed and strength today are the defining features of India as the country is recognised worldwide for modern high-quality infrastructure delivered on time, planned for the future and implemented with efficiency. He added that the tool will be utilised by the world for their infrastructure planning in the future.