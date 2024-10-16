Industry leaders praise PM Modi’s vision for Digital India at ITU

ADITYA RAJ DAS

Several Industry leaders have lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) – World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024. Mr Modi inaugurated the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress today during the ITU-WTSA which is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Industry leaders also hailed the Prime Minister’s bold vision for a Digital India and appreciated the government’s support towards reforms, innovation and collaboration.

Chairman of the Reliance JIO-INFOCOMM Limited, Akash Ambani, commended Prime Minister Modi for his visionary leadership, which has catalyzed India’s remarkable digital transformation. He said that in the third term, Mr Modi has positioned the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) as a significant platform for innovation and collaboration, driving unprecedented growth in the digital sector.

Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Digital India, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Airtel, Sunil Bharti Mittal, reflected on India’s telecom journey, emphasizing its transformative progress in telecom infrastructure and digital technologies. He said the real transformation began in 2014 with Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a Digital India which ignited the 4G revolution. He added that this has empowered millions, including those in rural areas, to access smartphones and essential digital services.

Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla highlighted the steadfast support by the government in consistently recognizing the importance of digital connectivity. He highlighted the introduction of several reforms over the years to drive India towards an even more connected, empowered and inclusive digital nation. He lauded the government’s continued thrust on expanding digital infrastructure and accelerating digital adoption for people and businesses equally.

Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Ms. Doreen Bogdan Martin recalled the Prime Minister’s emphasis on the need for global digital governance. She highlighted how Mr Modi made India’s ambition very clear to lead by example and share its digital public infrastructure with the entire world. Ms Martin also underlined that the world has a lot to learn from India’s accomplishments concerning unified payments interface.