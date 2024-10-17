India’s Semiconductor Market Projected to Surpass $100 Billion by 2030

India’s semiconductor market is set to exceed 100 billion dollars by 2030. This growth is driven by strong demand and government initiatives like the production-linked incentive scheme.

According to a report by the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association and Counterpoint Research, mobile handsets and IT sectors are leading the market by contributing over 75 percent of revenues. Semiconductors are vital for electronics, defence, healthcare, and automotive industries. The market was valued at 45 billion dollars in 2023 and is expected to grow at 13 percent annually.