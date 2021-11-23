US advises its citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to spike in COVID cases
SC dismisses writ petition challenging proposal of land use change in Central Vista
Britain: Atom Bank introduces four-day work week without cutting in pay
Shimla tops India’s sustainable development goals, SDG list, Dhanbad at bottom
UK adds Covaxin to its list of approved Corona vaccines for international travellers
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2021 01:51:45      انڈین آواز

FM Sitharaman launches several welfare schemes in Jammu

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / JAMMU

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Jammu & Kashmir is going through a rapid development phase. After 2019 several pending projects have been completed and benefits are now reaching the eligible persons. She assured that economy of J&K will double in the coming years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir UT, said this while addressing a gathering at a function organized in the University of Jammu.

Nirmala Sitharaman invited investors to come forward and establish more trades in J&K.

Every budgetary and financial support would be extended to J&K, she assured. NPAs of banks were a cause of worry and NDA govt has taken several steps for reforms in the banking sector and bringing down the NPAs, she said. Union Government will work in close coordination with administration of J&K in bringing all schemes of GOI here in J&K, Sitharaman said.

On the occasion, Finance Minister also handed over the token sanction letters and cheques to various beneficiaries financed by banks and financial institutions under different schemes launched by GoI.

Finance Minister also handed over ₹ 200 Crore Sanction Letter to Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Govt. of J&K under SIDBI Cluster Development Fund.

Sitharaman also e-inaugurated several projects and also laid e-foundation of different projects across UT of J&K.

Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha in his address said beneficiaries of all schemes will take Jammu forward on the path of development. After neglecting Jammu for more than 72 years, only now several reforms are taking place in the last two years. Efforts have been made to provide a special platform to women and youth, he added.

Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha said that Jammu Kashmir has a capacity of 18-20 thousand mega-watt power generation and efforts are on to achieve the same. 200 new power stations have been made across J&K.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India commences title defence campaign against France in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion India start favourite against France as they commence their campaign t ...

Alexander Zverev ousts Novak Djokovic from ATP Finals to set up title clash with Daniil Medvedev

In Tennis, Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in three sets to set up a t ...

High Commission of India in Dhaka felicitates Bangladesh U-19 cricket team

AMN The Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team was felicitated at the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Sunday ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz