Tamil Nadu: Central team visits Puducherry today, assess damages caused by rain

AMN

The Inter-Ministerial Team led by Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home affairs Rajiv Sharma visited Puducherry today to evaluate the damages caused by the recent incessant rainfall.

The team met Chief Secretary Aswani Kumar at the Chief Secretariat today and held a discussion with the officials. They were briefed about the loss and damages of properties and agricultural products. State Government officials made a presentation on the damages. The team was also shown photographs of damaged crops and properties.

They met Chief Minister Rengasamy at the Puducherry Assembly Complex and Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in Raj Nivas.

The Central team will start the field visit tomorrow. It is said that the team is planning to visit Villaiyanur, Bahur, and other places in Puducherry to inspect the damages to the crops, Paddy field, and also the roads. They will also visit fishermen’s villages to assess the damages to the boats.

Meanwhile talking to the media persons, CM Rengasamy, said that he has demanded an interim relief of 300 crore rupees to restore normalcy in the UT. A letter has also been written to the Home Minister, he added. The other members of the team are Vijay Raj Mohan, Director, Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare, Rananjay Singh, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, M.V.N. Varaprasad, Under Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development.