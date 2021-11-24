Central team to visit rain-affected areas in Tamil Nadu

US advises its citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to spike in COVID cases
In Tamil Nadu, the Central team led by Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Rajiv Sharma will have a meeting with Chief Minister M. K. Stalin today after their visit to the rain-affected areas in the state. The team began their assessment beginning Monday.

The team was briefed on the whole scenario on the damages and the pre-emptive action taken at the onset of the monsoon on the 21st after arrival from Delhi.

Tamil Nadu suffered unprecedented floods due to the excessive rainfall. Continuous rain in catchment areas of the neighbouring state gave way to a spate of floods inundating acres of farm lands and sweeping away constructions near the banks. Though loss of life was not massive, but damages to properties and agricultural lands are a cause of concern presently. The State Government has already appealed to the Centre to provide a sum of 2,629 crore rupees as relief.

