The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM asks Banks to Contribute to Economic Growth With Innovative Approaches

Sep 26, 2025

Last Updated on September 26, 2025 12:09 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

FM Calls For Banks To Contribute To Economic Growth With Innovative Approaches

AMN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that institutions driving the financial system play a very crucial role in the country’s economic development. She added that to further strengthen the economy, banks will have to play an increasingly important role in the times ahead.

The Finance Minister emphasised that while technology is essential to accelerate economic growth, banks must also contribute with an innovative approach. She was speaking at a special function held in Pune to mark the 91st Foundation Day of Bank of Maharashtra.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of “Nagrik Devo Bhava”, the Finance Minister underlined the need to ensure that taxation and banking schemes are designed to be customer-centric.
At the event, the Finance Minister inaugurated the new Corporate Office of the Bank at Baner and also launched the ‘Zen Life’ mobile banking application through video conferencing.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

RBI Enhances Digital Payment Security with New Guidelines

Sep 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST Council Slashes Tax Rates on Bicycles, Parts to Promote Eco-Friendly Mobility

Sep 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman launches Goods and Services Appellate Tribunal

Sep 26, 2025

You missed

RURAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi Showcases India’s Food Sector Strengths, at World Food India 2025

26 September 2025 12:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt Cancels FCRA Certificate of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO Over Violation of Regulations

26 September 2025 12:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

RBI Enhances Digital Payment Security with New Guidelines

26 September 2025 12:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST Council Slashes Tax Rates on Bicycles, Parts to Promote Eco-Friendly Mobility

26 September 2025 12:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments