The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST Council Slashes Tax Rates on Bicycles, Parts to Promote Eco-Friendly Mobility

Sep 26, 2025

Last Updated on September 26, 2025 12:12 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The next-generation GST reforms represent a significant step towards simplifying India’s indirect tax system. Now people can avail the benefit of GST reforms, which were already implemented on the 22nd of this month. Under the new structure, the GST council has simplified the earlier four-tier structure of 5%, 12%, 18 %, 28% into a two-tier structure of 5% and 18 %. By reducing the tax rate on a wide range of goods and services, the reforms are bringing substantial relief to citizens.

In order to make eco-friendly transport accessible and affordable for the common man, the government has extended significant relief to the bicycle industry. GST on bicycles has been reduced from 12% to 5% to promote affordability, accessibility, and sustainable mobility solutions. Similarly, the GST council has slashed the tax rate on bicycle parts to 5% which previously fell under a 12% slab.

This rationalisation under the next generation GST reforms marked a significant step leading towards cheaper movement and increased bicycle usage among students, fitness enthusiasts, and young professionals. The step will not only make bicycles more affordable for daily commuters, rural households and students, but will also encourage eco-friendly mobility across the country.

The tax cut will provide a much-needed boost to the cycle manufacturing sector, especially small and medium enterprises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the 21st of this month, has also urged the citizens to buy swadeshi products, supporting domestic industries, small manufacturers, local artisans and MSMEs.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

RBI Enhances Digital Payment Security with New Guidelines

Sep 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM asks Banks to Contribute to Economic Growth With Innovative Approaches

Sep 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman launches Goods and Services Appellate Tribunal

Sep 26, 2025

You missed

RURAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi Showcases India’s Food Sector Strengths, at World Food India 2025

26 September 2025 12:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt Cancels FCRA Certificate of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO Over Violation of Regulations

26 September 2025 12:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

RBI Enhances Digital Payment Security with New Guidelines

26 September 2025 12:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST Council Slashes Tax Rates on Bicycles, Parts to Promote Eco-Friendly Mobility

26 September 2025 12:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments