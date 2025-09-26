RBI Enhances Digital Payment Security with New Guidelines

Last Updated on September 26, 2025 12:15 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

BIZ DESK

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released new guidelines on authentication for digital payment transactions, set to take effect from April 1, 2026. The framework mandates two-factor authentication for all digital payments, though no specific method is enforced. The central bank said that digital payments must use at least one changing proof, like a password, OTP, or fingerprint, except for card-present transactions.

The RBI also emphasised risk-based checks, interoperability, and issuer responsibilities. Additionally, by October 1, 2026, card issuers must implement risk-based mechanisms for cross-border card-not-present (CNP) transactions. The guidelines aim to enhance security across India’s fast-growing digital payments ecosystem.