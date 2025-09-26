The Indian Awaaz

RBI Enhances Digital Payment Security with New Guidelines

Sep 26, 2025

September 26, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released new guidelines on authentication for digital payment transactions, set to take effect from April 1, 2026. The framework mandates two-factor authentication for all digital payments, though no specific method is enforced. The central bank said that digital payments must use at least one changing proof, like a password, OTP, or fingerprint, except for card-present transactions.

The RBI also emphasised risk-based checks, interoperability, and issuer responsibilities. Additionally, by October 1, 2026, card issuers must implement risk-based mechanisms for cross-border card-not-present (CNP) transactions. The guidelines aim to enhance security across India’s fast-growing digital payments ecosystem.

