FM Sitharaman launches Goods and Services Appellate Tribunal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched the Goods and Services Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Ms Sitharaman said that she is confident that this forum will become a true symbol of justice for taxpayers, a pillar of trust for businesses, and a catalyst for India’s continued economic growth. MoS for Finance, Pankaj Choudhary, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava and GSTAT president Justice (Retd.) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra were also present on the occasion.