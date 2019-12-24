Everything in West Bengal has become politicized: Governor

AMN

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that everything in the state has become politicized. Today, he was forced to leave Jadavpur University without presiding over its convocation as protestors blocked his way. Members of ruling TMC employees’ union showed black flags to the Governor who is also the Chancellor of the prestigious institution and shouted go back slogan. Students also refused to accept degrees from the Chancellor in protest against CAA. Despite request from the university officials, the protestors remained defiant and finally Mr Dhankhar went back to Raj Bhawan.

Later, he expressed his displeasure by a series of tweets. The Governor alleged that there has been effort by the state government to undermine the authority and functioning of the Governor. He asked the Chief Minister Ms Mamata Bannerjee to take note of the critical situation in universities and expressed his desire to meet her. Mr Dhankhar also called Vice Chancellors of all state universities and principal secretary of the state higher education department for a meeting on 13th January at Raj Bhawan.