FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Dec 2019 09:25:42      انڈین آواز
Ad

Everything in West Bengal has become politicized: Governor

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that everything in the state has become politicized. Today, he was forced to leave Jadavpur University without presiding over its convocation as protestors blocked his way. Members of ruling TMC employees’ union showed black flags to the Governor who is also the Chancellor of the prestigious institution and shouted go back slogan. Students also refused to accept degrees from the Chancellor in protest against CAA. Despite request from the university officials, the protestors remained defiant and finally Mr Dhankhar went back to Raj Bhawan.

Later, he expressed his displeasure by a series of tweets. The Governor alleged that there has been effort by the state government to undermine the authority and functioning of the Governor. He asked the Chief Minister Ms Mamata Bannerjee to take note of the critical situation in universities and expressed his desire to meet her. Mr Dhankhar also called Vice Chancellors of all state universities and principal secretary of the state higher education department for a meeting on 13th January at Raj Bhawan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Motorsport; Bengaluru’s Karthik and Hyderabad’s Adithya claim JK Tyre National Karting Championship

HSB/ Chennai Bengaluru’s Karthik Muthusamy and Hyderabad’s Aditya Raja held on to their nerves to emerge o ...

Top professional golfers for season-ending TATA Steel tour championship

HSB/ Jamshedpur Top 60 golfers of the country from the current TATA STEEL PGTI Order of Merit along with 15 in ...

Shooting: Manu Bhaker, Anish, Sweep National Titles

HSB/ Bhopal Commonwealth and Youth Olympic Games champion Manu Bhaker and Haryana state-mate Anish Bhanwala sw ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!