इंडियन आवाज़     24 Dec 2019 03:17:16      انڈین آواز
Jharkhand Lalu Yadav congratulates Hemant Soren, says‘desire fulfilled’

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav today congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Hemant Soren on their alliance’s resounding victory in the Jharkhand elections.

The JMM-RJD-Congress alliance defeated the BJP in the state elections, results of which were declared on Monday. The alliance won 47 seats in the 81-member Assembly, while the BJP could manage only 25 seats.

Yadav, who is serving a prison sentence in a fodder scam case, congratulated Soren through Twitter which is being handled by his office in consultation with his family. “Dear Hemant, many congratulations and blessings. Our desire is fulfilled. The great people of Jharkhand have ensured that the politics of arrogance and hypocrisy is going to be rejected everywhere. Thanks to Congress as well for their continued support. Johar Jharkhand,” his tweet read.

Soren, who held the post of Jharkhand’s chief minister for a brief period between 2013-14, is set to return to take the reigns of the state.

For the BJP, the defeat in Jharkhand is the loss of power in the fifth state in a year following the fall of its governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. This comes after they roared back to power at the Centre for a second consecutive term in the general elections in May this year.

