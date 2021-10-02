India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
Every citizen has to ensure his role in making cleanliness campaign more successful: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

AMN

The Union Information and Broadcasting & Youth affairs and sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has said that every citizen has to ensure his role in making the cleanliness campaign more successful and vibrant across the country. Anurag Singh Thakur who is on a two-day visit to his home district Hamirpur urged people to take a pledge for a responsible society from today itself to get rid of plastic.

AIR correspondent reports, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the medical check-up, blood donation camp and cleanliness drive at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district today. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, he appealed to the people to take a pledge of cleanliness.

He said that this is the right time when we have to change our habits. He further added that his ministry has resolved to remove 75 lakh kg plastic waste across the country with the help of volunteers. He said every village of Himachal can play a significant role in removing garbage from their villages.

On this occasion, the Union Minister along with NSS volunteers flagged off the Clean India campaign from Sujanpur. He urged the NSS volunteers to take out 20 kg of garbage every day from every village so that the dream of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan could be realized. Earlier, he participated in a blood donation program and also felicitated the Safai Karmcahries of Sujanpur Tira and said that their contribution towards society and the nation is highly commendable.

