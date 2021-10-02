India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Oct 2021 12:08:46      انڈین آواز

J&K Manoj Sinha leads birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

To commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of the Father of Nation-Mahatma Gandhi, and 117th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha led the celebrations by administering the Swachhta Pledge to officers and officials at Raj Bhavan and Civil Secretariat in Srinagar today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the pledge is a resolve of the J&K Government and every individual to take forward the ideals espoused by the two great leaders.

He said Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Urban-2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-2.0 launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 01, 2021 envisions clean urban spaces and water secure cities and we need to work on a mission mode to meet the targets in a time bound manner.

Following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi a Swatchhta Pakhwada shall be observed across the UT from 3rd to 18th October various cleanliness activities will be conducted in the civil secretariat and field offices across the UT in a planned manner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Nagaland to host 56th National Cross Country Championship

AMN Nagaland will be hosting the 56th National Cross Country Championship next year. Addressing media perso ...

100 entries for 2W National Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Some 100 die-hard petrolheads will congregate at the MMRT here this weekend for the second ro ...

Manu Bhaker wins Gold as India bags 5 medals on day two of Jr World Shooting Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian Manu Bhaker won the gold as India bagged five medals on the second d ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz