J&K Manoj Sinha leads birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri

To commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of the Father of Nation-Mahatma Gandhi, and 117th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha led the celebrations by administering the Swachhta Pledge to officers and officials at Raj Bhavan and Civil Secretariat in Srinagar today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the pledge is a resolve of the J&K Government and every individual to take forward the ideals espoused by the two great leaders.

He said Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Urban-2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-2.0 launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 01, 2021 envisions clean urban spaces and water secure cities and we need to work on a mission mode to meet the targets in a time bound manner.

Following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi a Swatchhta Pakhwada shall be observed across the UT from 3rd to 18th October various cleanliness activities will be conducted in the civil secretariat and field offices across the UT in a planned manner.