India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Oct 2021 12:09:17      انڈین آواز

Noida: NMCG organizes cleanliness drive at Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

As part of the Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign and celebration of Gandhi Jayanti, a cleanliness drive was organized today by National Mission for Clean Ganga NMCG at a Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj Noida side.

The volunteers from NMCG stakeholders and partners including Ganga Vichar Manch, Tree Craze Foundation, Ganga Samagra, Yamuna Mission, local municipal bodies participated in the event.

NMCG team was led by Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra who welcomed all the participants. A Ganga Pledge was administered to reiterate the commitment towards the cause of river rejuvenation.

Mr Mishra emphasized on the importance of rejuvenating not just River Ganga but also its tributaries to bring back the wholesomeness of River Ganga.

The cleaning of tributaries of Ganga like Yamuna, Hindon, Ram Ganga, Kosi etc. is part of the Namami Gange Programme and several projects have been sanctioned for cleaning of tributaries of Ganga.

He added that apart from Gandhi Jayanti, the Nation is also celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and similar activities are being organized in various parts of the main stem Ganga basin states by the volunteers of Ganga Vichar Manch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Nagaland to host 56th National Cross Country Championship

AMN Nagaland will be hosting the 56th National Cross Country Championship next year. Addressing media perso ...

100 entries for 2W National Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Some 100 die-hard petrolheads will congregate at the MMRT here this weekend for the second ro ...

Manu Bhaker wins Gold as India bags 5 medals on day two of Jr World Shooting Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian Manu Bhaker won the gold as India bagged five medals on the second d ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz