Noida: NMCG organizes cleanliness drive at Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj

AMN

As part of the Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign and celebration of Gandhi Jayanti, a cleanliness drive was organized today by National Mission for Clean Ganga NMCG at a Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj Noida side.

The volunteers from NMCG stakeholders and partners including Ganga Vichar Manch, Tree Craze Foundation, Ganga Samagra, Yamuna Mission, local municipal bodies participated in the event.

NMCG team was led by Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra who welcomed all the participants. A Ganga Pledge was administered to reiterate the commitment towards the cause of river rejuvenation.

Mr Mishra emphasized on the importance of rejuvenating not just River Ganga but also its tributaries to bring back the wholesomeness of River Ganga.

The cleaning of tributaries of Ganga like Yamuna, Hindon, Ram Ganga, Kosi etc. is part of the Namami Gange Programme and several projects have been sanctioned for cleaning of tributaries of Ganga.

He added that apart from Gandhi Jayanti, the Nation is also celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and similar activities are being organized in various parts of the main stem Ganga basin states by the volunteers of Ganga Vichar Manch.