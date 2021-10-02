Kupwara district needs special attention of Centre to build its infrastructure & economy: Faggan Singh Kulaste

AMN

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste today said that Kupwara district is the last district of J&K as well as country towards the border, needs special attention of Union Government to build its infrastructure and economy.

The Minister who is on a two days tour to the frontier district as Prime Minister’s public outreach programme was addressing the gathering after inspecting the under construction 500 bedded Associated Hospital for Government Medical College Handwara.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated 4 Km Magam-Ucher road, constructed at a cost of Rs.3.96 crore under PMGSY project.