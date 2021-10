AMN

155 new COVID 19 cases were registered from different districts of Meghalaya. According to Directorate of Health Services, the State also reported 108 recoveries bringing the total recovered cases to 78,375 while the active cases stand at 1,666.

There was no death reported in the last 24 hours due to COVID 19.

Till date, the total number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the State has reached 15,42,594 out of which 10,71,490 are first dose and 4,71,104 are second dose.