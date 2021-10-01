India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
Maharashtra CM inaugurates wildlife week

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that there is a need to consider that the development model should not lead to destruction of the environment. He was speaking while inaugurating ‘Wildlife Week’ at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai today.

He expressed the view that there should be awareness about wildlife and conservation of forests among politicians as well and not just common citizens.

The Chief Minister suggested that this subject should be included in the curriculum to create interest in forest and wildlife conservation among school children.

He added that in order to increase vegetation, there is a need to plant indigenous trees on vacant plots and hills in the state.

The Chief Minister also assured that the forest rangers are the true custodians of the forest and they will be provided all the necessary facilities in the near future.

On this occasion, the logo of Pench Tiger Reserve project and the book ‘Wild Maharashtra’ were unveiled by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present.

