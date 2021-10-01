India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
Religious places open in Delhi till Oct 15

AMN / New Delhi

Ahead of the Navratri festival, the Delhi government has allowed the reopening of religious places from Friday until October 15 with strict compliance to Covid-19 guidelines.

As per the fresh Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday, large gatherings, along with melas, fairs, rallies, and processions will not be allowed.

All the religious places in the national capital had been closed since April in the wake of the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Chhath Puja celebrations have also been prohibited in public places and people have been advised to mark the featival at their homes.

The DDMA has also allowed Ramleelas, Dusseheras and Durga Puja Pandals this year, but with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the order, all event organisers will have to obtain requisite permission from the concerned District Magistrates for organising the festival in advance and capacity of each event site will depend on the area and social distancing norms.

These orders will continue up to October 15 midnight. Both Durga Puja and Dusshera festivities will take place on the same day.

Last year, while Durga Puja committees were prohibited from erecting pandals, Ramleela committees were asked to go for live streaming.

Restrictions were imposed on burning of effigies during Dussehra.

Meanwhile, the DDMA has also said that it will decide on reopening of schools for nursery to Class 8 post the festival season.

According to an official, the schools might be reopened in a phased manner from November 1 onwards.

The national capital on Thursday reported 47 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 14,38,858 with no new fatalities, as per the Delhi Health Department bulletin.

