J&K: Mother-daughter duo washed away by flash flood in Rajouri district

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a mother-daughter duo are feared dead after they were washed away by a flash flood in Rajouri district.

The incident took place when they were working in their fields in Chatyari area of the district today.

The local people say that after the heavy rain started in the night, mother and daughter had come to stop the drain water in the fields.

When they were building a dam in the area, the drain filled with water and both were washed away.

Soon after getting the information, a police team rushed to the spot and joined locals in tracing out the duo.

Additional SP Rajouri, Vivek Shekhar Sharma said that search operation is going on.