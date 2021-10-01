India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
Commission for Air Quality and Management to review compliance of dust mitigation measures in NCR

AMN

In a move to curb and abate the air pollution levels arising from the construction and demolition activities in the National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality and Management will periodically review compliance of dust mitigation measures at construction and demolition sites in the NCR.

The Commission has issued directions to the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi to develop an online mechanism through a web portal for monitoring compliance of dust mitigation measures by the project proponents.

The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry said, the introduction of a robust online mechanism for monitoring dust mitigation measures is a compelling necessity to ensure strict implementation of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.

As per the directions, all the projects on plot area equal to or greater than 500 square meters of construction and demolition under the territorial jurisdiction of Urban Local Bodies in the NCR have to mandatorily register at the web portal.

Along with this, provision for video fencing equipped with remote connectivity technology will be incorporated in the web portal for effective and round-the-clock monitoring of compliance of dust mitigation measures by the project proponents.

The project proponents are required to install reliable and low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 sensors at the project sites.

This technological shift will not only help the project proponents to self-audit and certify compliance of stipulated dust control measures but will also strengthen monitoring of dust control measures at the sites.

The project proponents are also expected to upload the self-declaration on a fortnightly basis.

The directions have been issued to Delhi Pollution Control Committee and other State Pollution Control Boards of National Capital Region to strictly monitor compliance of dust mitigation measures by project proponents.

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

