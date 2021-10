AMN

In West Bengal, nearly 72 per cent polling was recorded in three Assembly Constituencies. According to sources in the CEO office, Bhabanipur recorded 57.09 per cent while 79.92 per cent polling was recorded in Shamshergunj and 77.63 per cent in Jangipur. Preparations are going on for the counting of votes which will be taken up on 3rd of October. All EVMs have been kept inside strong rooms, guarded by central forces. Three-tier security will be in place at the Counting Centres.