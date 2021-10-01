World Heritage site Kaziranga National Park re-opens for tourists

AMN

In Assam, the World Heritage site Kaziranga National Park has been re-opened for tourists today. Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora attended the inaugural ceremony at Mihimukh. Park Authority has started Jeep Safari at Kohora and Bagori ranges. Elephant Safari will start at a later stage. AIR correspondent reports that Kaziranga is the home of 2, 413 rhinos as per the latest census. Apart from the famous one horn rhino, the park is also known for rich flora and fauna.

Meanwhile, another World Heritage site, Manas National Park, was also re-opened today for visitors. The park is located in Lower Assam.