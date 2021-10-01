One terrorist killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, one terrorist was killed in a gunfight that broke-out between terrorists and security forces in Rakhama area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district in the wee hours today. The gunfight was underway when the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, Pulwama Police along with other security forces have apprehended one terrorist identified as Shamim Sofi, a resident of Nikloora, who is affiliated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from his possession. Further details are awaited.