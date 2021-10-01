India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2021 05:35:10      انڈین آواز

UP: Kanpur businessman got injured while trying to flee, died at hospital, say Police

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES /WEB DESK

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said that the Kanpur-based businessman died due to injury which he suffered after falling down while trying to flee from a hotel in Gorakhpur.

The victim’s wife has alleged that Gupta died after being beaten up by policemen in the hotel room.

“We received info that on 27th Sept night, checking was done at a hotel. There were 3 people in a room, 2 of whom had IDs while the 3rd probably didn’t. He tried to flee, fell down & got injured. He was taken to hospital where he died,” ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Following the incident, police denied the charge levelled by Gupta’s wife and said he succumbed to a head injury he received after falling on the ground in a drunken state in the hotel room. Six policemen, including the Ramgarhtal SHO, have been suspended and the probe has been handed over to the SP (City).

While police claim that Manish Gupta died after a fall in the hotel room, the victim’s wife has alleged that the cops misbehaved with her husband and when he objected, “he was assaulted, resulting in serious injuries and his death…”.

The incident took place on Monday midnight during a checking by the Ramgarhtal police. Police found that three people were staying on an ID of one Chandan Saini of Mahadeva Bazar in the Sikriganj area of Gorakhpur. On getting suspicious, they went to the room where the real estate businessman, Manish, was with his two friends, Pradeep Chauhan and Hari Chauhan of Gurgaon.

Police said when they were interrogating them, Manish fell on the ground as he was in a drunken state. Police rushed him to BRD Medical College, where he died during treatment. However, the victim’s wife, Meenakshi Gupta, and his father Nand Kishore Gupta while talking to reporters accused police of beating up Manish.

Congress questioned if the “cover-up was being done on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath”.

Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed said, “The wife of the businessman who was killed in Gorakhpur police raid alleges he was murdered and a cover-up is being done. A video of cops trying to convince the family not to go ahead with the case has also come out. Is this alleged cover-up being done on Yogi Adityanath’s orders!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

FC Goa edge out Bengaluru FC to reach Durand finals in sudden death

Kolkata, 29 September: FC Goa eked out a narrow7-6 victory after a sudden-death tie-breaker over Bengaluru FC ...

Mohammedan Sporting beat FC Bengaluru United to enter sixth Durand final

Kolkata, 27 September: Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), overcame FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) 4 ...

Head Coach Igor Stimac names 23 players for SAFF Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 26 September: Indian senior football team head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday nam ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz