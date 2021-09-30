No Chhath Puja celebrations at public places in Delhi

FILE PHOTO

A R DAS

Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA has said that Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes.

DDMA in an official order said that it is being done in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, it also stated that COVID preventive measures in the national capital would continue till November 15.

“Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,” the DDMA said in an official order.

“All event organsiers will have to obtain requisite permissions from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organising festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones,” it added

The DDMA clarified that no standing or squatting would be allowed at festive events and only sitting on chairs with social distancing will be permitted.

The order also stated that in case, any violation of this order is noticed by the Authorities, the organisers of the event as well as other persons responsible, shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 41 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent and zero fatality due to the infection on September 29, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,38,821. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, and the death toll stood at 25,087.

Delhi has recorded only five fatalities due to the infection in September so far.