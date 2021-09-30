Schools in Mumbai to resume offline classes of 8th to 12th standard from Monday

AMN

Offline classes in Mumbai’s Schools will start from the 4th of October. BMC commissioner IS Chahal reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai and gave permission for offline classes of 8th to 12th standard of all schools in Mumbai from Monday. All covid 19 guidelines issued by state government for school opening will be followed in schools. In the rest of Maharashtra also, offline classes of 5th to 12th standard in rural areas and offline classes 8th to 12th standard in urban areas will also start from 4th October.

Offline meetings in Mumbai Municipal Corporation will also start next month. Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar has asked the administration to begin preparations for offline meetings of Corporators and other committees from next month.