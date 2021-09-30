India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
Schools in Mumbai to resume offline classes of 8th to 12th standard from Monday

AMN

Offline classes in Mumbai’s Schools will start from the 4th of October. BMC commissioner IS Chahal reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai and gave permission for offline classes of 8th to 12th standard of all schools in Mumbai from Monday. All covid 19 guidelines issued by state government for school opening will be followed in schools. In the rest of Maharashtra also, offline classes of 5th to 12th standard in rural areas and offline classes 8th to 12th standard in urban areas will also start from 4th October.

Offline meetings in Mumbai Municipal Corporation will also start next month. Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar has asked the administration to begin preparations for offline meetings of Corporators and other committees from next month.

SPORTS

FC Goa edge out Bengaluru FC to reach Durand finals in sudden death

Kolkata, 29 September: FC Goa eked out a narrow7-6 victory after a sudden-death tie-breaker over Bengaluru FC ...

Mohammedan Sporting beat FC Bengaluru United to enter sixth Durand final

Kolkata, 27 September: Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), overcame FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) 4 ...

Head Coach Igor Stimac names 23 players for SAFF Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 26 September: Indian senior football team head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday nam ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

