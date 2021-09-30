Low-pressure area over south Gujarat to intensify into a cyclonic storm

AMN

India Meteorological Department has said that a well-marked low-pressure area over south Gujarat will intensify into a cyclonic storm. Fishermen have been asked to return to the coast by today evening and not to venture into the Arabian Sea off the state coast till 2nd October.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel held a High-level meeting yesterday and reviewed the preparedness of the local administration in view of the cyclone. Several parts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra region received heavy rainfall yesterday. IMD has predicted widespread showers in the coastal belt of the state in the next two days.