Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is on day-long visit to Biswanath, Lakhimpur districts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is undertaking various works today during his day-long visit to Biswanath and Lakhimpur districts.

He has visited one Anganwadi Centre at Behali and interacted with children. Mr. Sarma also distributed dry ration to children.

Accompanied by former minister Ranjit Dutta and MP Pallab Lochan Das , theChief Minister visited flood and erosion hit Batiamari area. Later, he is scheduled to visit the residence of freedom fighter Kanaklata Baruah and pay floral tribute to the statue of Kanaklata. Mr. Sarma would also hold two public meetings at Borganag and Gohpur.