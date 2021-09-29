Various parts of Maharashtra experience incessant rain

AMN

Mumbai along with various parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing incessant rain from last 24 hours leading to flood in many areas, thereby causing heavy damages to life, properties and agriculture. Further, IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers in various parts of the state including Mumbai for next 24 hours. State government has put the district administrations of the rain affected regions of the state on high alert and asked them to keep a strict vigil on the situation and coordinate with government machineries to minimize the damage of life and properties.

State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil who is on tour of Marathwada said relief has been provided to the affected people. Gates of various dams have been opened in the state to realise water which might further worsen the situation. Water from Akkalpada Dam in Dhule district has been released into Panjira river basin. Besides, major rivers like Tapi and Bori in the district have already flooded in the last 24 hours due to torrential rains. Meanwhile, due to and intense flood situation in Marathwada division, CET exams has been postponed. Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant said rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.