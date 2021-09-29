India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Sep 2021 09:45:17      انڈین آواز

Various parts of Maharashtra experience incessant rain

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Mumbai along with various parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing incessant rain from last 24 hours leading to flood in many areas, thereby causing heavy damages to life, properties and agriculture. Further, IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers in various parts of the state including Mumbai for next 24 hours. State government has put the district administrations of the rain affected regions of the state on high alert and asked them to keep a strict vigil on the situation and coordinate with government machineries to minimize the damage of life and properties.

State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil who is on tour of Marathwada said relief has been provided to the affected people. Gates of various dams have been opened in the state to realise water which might further worsen the situation. Water from Akkalpada Dam in Dhule district has been released into Panjira river basin. Besides, major rivers like Tapi and Bori in the district have already flooded in the last 24 hours due to torrential rains. Meanwhile, due to and intense flood situation in Marathwada division, CET exams has been postponed. Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant said rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Mohammedan Sporting beat FC Bengaluru United to enter sixth Durand final

Kolkata, 27 September: Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), overcame FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) 4 ...

Head Coach Igor Stimac names 23 players for SAFF Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 26 September: Indian senior football team head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday nam ...

Shahan Ali Mohsin dominates MRF F1600 with a double, Arjun Balu, Anindith Reddy share honours in Saloon cars

AMN / Chennai On an incident-filled day, Agra's 17-year old Shahan Ali Mohsin, a multiple National karting ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz