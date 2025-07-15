Govt to Boost First-Time Exporters Under ODOP: Goyal

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that the government will issue new guidelines to promote first-time exporters and new markets under One District One Product (ODOP). The Minister said this while addressing the National One District One Product 2024 Award ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. He said, Commerce Ministry and the districts can partner to promote ODOP products to newer markets and support first time exporters.

Mr Goyal highlighted that 773 districts across various states have contributed to the success story of the country. He said that India is like an oasis in a desert in a tumultuous world and is the fastest growing large economy in the world today. Speaking to the media after the event, Mr. Goyal said that India has a huge domestic market and will continue to enter into modern trading arrangements with developed countries.

Under the ODOP initiative, the Government has identified over 1,200 unique products from more than 750 districts across the country, spanning sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handloom, handicrafts, and others. A total of 34 awards were conferred across three categories including Districts, States and Union Territories, and Indian Missions Abroad were received by the respective representatives.

Speaking exclusively to Akashvani News, Chairman of Handicraft Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh, Hari Parsad expressed happiness over winning awards in various categories.